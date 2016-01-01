See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Sacramento, CA
Lisa North, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Lisa North, NP

Cardiovascular Surgery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Lisa North, NP

Lisa North, NP is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. 

Lisa North works at Dr. Jamal Haleem in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lisa North's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Jamal Haleem
    4001 J St Ste 350, Sacramento, CA 95819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aortic Diseases
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Aortic Diseases
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lisa North?

    Photo: Lisa North, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Lisa North, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lisa North to family and friends

    Lisa North's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lisa North

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lisa North, NP.

    About Lisa North, NP

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1073939542
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa North, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa North is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lisa North has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa North works at Dr. Jamal Haleem in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Lisa North’s profile.

    Lisa North has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa North.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa North, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa North appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.