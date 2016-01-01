Lisa North, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa North is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa North, NP is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA.
Dr. Jamal Haleem4001 J St Ste 350, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Cardiovascular Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1073939542
- Mercy General Hospital
Lisa North accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lisa North using Healthline FindCare.
Lisa North has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa North has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa North.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa North, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa North appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.