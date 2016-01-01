Lisa Olivares has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Olivares, NP
Overview of Lisa Olivares, NP
Lisa Olivares, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Corpus Christi, TX.
Lisa Olivares' Office Locations
Corpus Christi Office5920 Saratoga Blvd Ste 475, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 654-2064
Ratings & Reviews
About Lisa Olivares, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1710313747
Frequently Asked Questions
5 patients have reviewed Lisa Olivares. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Olivares.
