See All Physicians Assistants in Overland Park, KS
Lisa Orrick, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Lisa Orrick, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Lisa Orrick, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Overland Park, KS. 

Lisa Orrick works at MIDWEST MEDICAL SPECIALISTS PA in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Sarah Hohbein, PA-C
Sarah Hohbein, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    College location
    8490 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 722-5551
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lisa Orrick?

    Jan 06, 2023
    I've been seeing Lisa Orrick for nearly 10 years for skin cancer checks. Also have some rough patches frozen to remove. She makes me feel comfortable with the full body scan. Lisa answers my questions fully and never seems rushed. Highly recommend especially for female patients of any age or size! And...easy parking at the door; park and walk right in office. So convenient.
    Sue Farrell — Jan 06, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lisa Orrick, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Lisa Orrick, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lisa Orrick to family and friends

    Lisa Orrick's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lisa Orrick

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lisa Orrick, PA-C.

    About Lisa Orrick, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043286750
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Wichita State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Orrick, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Orrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lisa Orrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Lisa Orrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Orrick works at MIDWEST MEDICAL SPECIALISTS PA in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Lisa Orrick’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Lisa Orrick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Orrick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Orrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Orrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lisa Orrick, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.