Dr. Lisa Palmer, DC

Chiropractic
3.9 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Lisa Palmer, DC is a Chiropractor in Longwood, FL. 

Dr. Palmer works at Palmer Natural Health in Longwood, FL with other offices in Altamonte Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palmer Natural Health
    135 W PINE AVE, Longwood, FL 32750 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 682-8444
  2. 2
    1002 W STATE ROAD 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain

Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Fibromyalgia
Head and Neck Conditions
Headache
Lower Back Injuries
Neck Injuries
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Pain
Physical Therapy
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Sports Injuries
Whiplash
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Lisa Palmer, DC

Specialties
  Chiropractic
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  1477533636
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  University of Florida
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lisa Palmer, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.