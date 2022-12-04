Lisa Peto, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Peto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Peto, APRN
Overview
Lisa Peto, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Wales, FL. They completed their residency with FNU
Lisa Peto works at
Locations
-
1
Adventhealth Medical Group Family Medicine At Lake Wales24165 Hwy 27, Lake Wales, FL 33859 Directions (863) 302-1820
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
- Adventhealth Lake Wales
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Self Pay
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Peto?
Being a retired RN, I am very particular about who I trust as my care provider. Lisa has done a remarkable job in all arears of professionalism. In addition, she is a great listener, very attentive to my needs, and extremely compassionate. In fact, the entire staff is very polite.
About Lisa Peto, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1720485170
Education & Certifications
- FNU
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Peto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lisa Peto using Healthline FindCare.
Lisa Peto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Peto works at
5 patients have reviewed Lisa Peto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Peto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Peto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Peto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.