Family Medicine
4.9 (15)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Lisa Reno, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shiloh, IL. They graduated from McKendree University and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital East and Memorial Hospital Belleville.

Lisa Reno works at BJC Medical Group Primary Care at Shiloh - Suite 210 in Shiloh, IL.

Locations

  1. 1
    BJC Medical Group Primary Care at Shiloh - Suite 210
    1414 Cross St Ste 210, Shiloh, IL 62269 (618) 607-1260

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital East
  • Memorial Hospital Belleville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Bite Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Insect Bites and Stings Chevron Icon
Sinus Infections Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 11, 2021
    Lisa's been my PCP for many years now and she has the best bedside manner of any provider I've met with. She genuinely cares about your health and will patiently answer as many questions you can throw at her. She also stays very current on pharmaceuticals, healthcare trends, etc. I highly recommend her to anyone who's looking for a great PCP.
    Mike M. — Dec 11, 2021
    About Lisa Reno, FNP

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1306871538
    Education & Certifications

    • McKendree University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Reno has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Lisa Reno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Reno works at BJC Medical Group Primary Care at Shiloh - Suite 210 in Shiloh, IL. View the full address on Lisa Reno’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Lisa Reno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Reno.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Reno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Reno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

