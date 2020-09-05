See All Psychologists in Elmhurst, NY
Lisa Saraydarian, PSY Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Lisa Saraydarian, PSY

Psychology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lisa Saraydarian, PSY is a Psychologist in Elmhurst, NY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    80 Saint And 41 Ave, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 334-3900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lisa Saraydarian?

    Sep 05, 2020
    Dr. Lisa Saraydarian is the Best of The Best doctor you could possibly have!!!! She is a doctor who is 1 in a billion! That cannot be said about all doctors! Dr. Saraydarian is very intelligent, smart, and perceptive! Her ability to understand you is remarkable. She was born to be a doctor!!!!! I highly respected her. She will not tell you what you want to hear. She will tell you exactly the way it is. For that, I admire her very much! She is first-rate as a doctor, and a person. We have developed a wonderful relationship through the years. Her advice is not only powerful but also very healing! . I look up to and appreciate her very much. She is one of three people in my life that helps me to keeps going, even when I tell her I want to give up! Dr. Saraydarian, may you be blessed with the best life has to offer!!!!!
    TK — Sep 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lisa Saraydarian, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Lisa Saraydarian, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lisa Saraydarian to family and friends

    Lisa Saraydarian's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lisa Saraydarian

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lisa Saraydarian, PSY.

    About Lisa Saraydarian, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568531788
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Saraydarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Saraydarian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Saraydarian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Saraydarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Saraydarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lisa Saraydarian, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.