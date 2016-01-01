Lisa Schuster, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Schuster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Schuster, AUD
Overview
Lisa Schuster, AUD is an Audiology in North Kansas City, MO. They completed their fellowship with University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, American Speech-Language Hearing Association Clinical Fellowship
Locations
Meritas Health ENT2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 500, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
Meritas Health ENT9411 N Oak Trfy Ste 202, Kansas City, MO 64155 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
About Lisa Schuster, AUD
- Audiology
- English
- Female
- 1043475478
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, American Speech-Language Hearing Association Clinical Fellowship
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Frequently Asked Questions
