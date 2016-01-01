See All Audiology Technology in North Kansas City, MO
Lisa Schuster, AUD

Audiology
Lisa Schuster, AUD is an Audiology in North Kansas City, MO. They completed their fellowship with University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, American Speech-Language Hearing Association Clinical Fellowship

Lisa Schuster works at Meritas Health ENT in North Kansas City, MO with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Meritas Health ENT
    2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 500, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Meritas Health ENT
    9411 N Oak Trfy Ste 202, Kansas City, MO 64155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • Audiology
  • English
  • Female
  • 1043475478
  • University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, American Speech-Language Hearing Association Clinical Fellowship
  • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

