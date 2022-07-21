See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Corona, CA
Lisa Shaheen, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lisa Shaheen, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Corona, CA. They completed their fellowship with Everest College Professor

Lisa Shaheen works at Alta Loma Psychological Assocs in Corona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Lisa Shaheen LMFT
    Lisa Shaheen LMFT
1451 Rimpau Ave Ste 216, Corona, CA 92879
(951) 356-6909

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Codependency Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Medical-Psychiatric Issues Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 21, 2022
    Lisa is so wonderful, I highly recommend her! Since my first session with her she’s been so easy to talk to. She’s taught me great tools to use for setting better boundaries for my (people pleasing) self and controlling my anxiety. When I have felt overwhelmed with emotions she’s asked all the right questions to walk me through and help me identify what’s at the root. She’s relatable, understanding, patient, intelligent and kind - all the things you need when your navigating through tough times.
    About Lisa Shaheen, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790908382
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Everest College Professor
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Matrix Institute For Addictions
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Hope International University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Shaheen, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Shaheen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lisa Shaheen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Shaheen works at Alta Loma Psychological Assocs in Corona, CA. View the full address on Lisa Shaheen’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Lisa Shaheen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Shaheen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Shaheen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Shaheen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

