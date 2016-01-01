Lisa Sussman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Sussman, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lisa Sussman, PSY is a Psychologist in Jackson, NJ.
Lisa Sussman works at
Locations
-
1
Ocean County Family Care27 S Cooks Bridge Rd Ste 2-3, Jackson, NJ 08527 Directions (732) 800-4375
-
2
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group Integrative Health & Medicine, Neptune19 DAVIS AVE, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 838-4195
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Lisa Sussman, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1679686786
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Sussman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Sussman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Sussman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Sussman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Sussman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.