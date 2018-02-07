Lisa Weinreich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Weinreich, PA-C
Lisa Weinreich, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Missoula, MT.
Lisa Weinreich works at
Intermountain Planned Parenthood219 E Main St, Missoula, MT 59802 Directions (406) 728-5490
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Professional and thorough. Wonderful bedside manner.
About Lisa Weinreich, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1285902767
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Weinreich accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Weinreich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Lisa Weinreich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Weinreich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Weinreich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Weinreich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.