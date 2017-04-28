See All Nurse Practitioners in Memphis, TN
Lisa Williams, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (5)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Lisa Williams, RN

Lisa Williams, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Memphis, TN. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lisa Williams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    871 Ridgeway Loop Rd Ste 108, Memphis, TN 38120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 871-0170
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 28, 2017
    Lisa Williams is the 3rd psychiatry nurse practitioner my daughter (age 20) has seen and she is awesome!! She listens, asks questions and actually cares about my daughters mental health. You never feel rushed when you are with her and she is committed to helping my daughter. She is a true gem and I am so thankful we found her.
    Memphis, TN — Apr 28, 2017
    About Lisa Williams, RN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376658062
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Lisa Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Lisa Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.