Dr. York accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liza York, PHD
Dr. Liza York, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Fort Collins, CO.
Mountain Crest Behavioral Health4601 Corbett Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Directions (970) 207-4800
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1659480556
Dr. York has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. York. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. York.
