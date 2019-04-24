Dr. Lloyd Firestone, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Firestone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lloyd Firestone, OD
Overview of Dr. Lloyd Firestone, OD
Dr. Lloyd Firestone, OD is an Optometrist in Tampa, FL.
Dr. Firestone works at
Dr. Firestone's Office Locations
-
1
Lloyd Firestone14958 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 961-6702
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Firestone?
My sons had their eye exams and very happy with the doctor and staff. Dr. Firestone is patient, caring and knows what he's doing. Staff are very friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Lloyd Firestone, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1063436368
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Firestone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Firestone accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Firestone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Firestone works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Firestone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Firestone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Firestone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Firestone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.