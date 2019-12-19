See All Counselors in Bakersfield, CA
Lois Onsum

Counseling
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Lois Onsum is a Counselor in Bakersfield, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    5001 E Commercecenter Dr Ste 255, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 322-7670
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    Dec 19, 2019
    Louis is awesome. She took what I wanted to work on and what was going on in my life and brought the two together in a way I could not see. I thought the two things were unrelated and I've been able to make practical changes and implement her advice. It's already helped. She has an awesome way of calling me out when I'm making statements that are conflicting - that I never have put together. When I make a statement about a subject that she thinks is relevant (even when I never thought it was) she'll have me pause, she'll ponder it for a moment and challenge that thought or perception I have. It's really quite amazing how she does that! I've only seen her twice so far and am looking forward to a lot more time with her. Thank you Louis for all you do! Can't wait for our next visit! xo!
    Dec 19, 2019
    Photo: Lois Onsum
    About Lois Onsum

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902837008
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lois Onsum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Lois Onsum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lois Onsum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lois Onsum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lois Onsum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

