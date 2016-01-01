See All Neurologists in Danville, IN
Lois Talley, PA

Neurology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lois Talley, PA is a Neurology Specialist in Danville, IN. 

Lois Talley works at Hendricks Neurology in Danville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hendricks Neurology
    100 Hospital Ln Ste 225, Danville, IN 46122

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia
Epilepsy
Headache
Dementia
Epilepsy
Headache

Treatment frequency



Dementia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Nervous System Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    About Lois Talley, PA

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1366621344
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Hendricks Regional Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lois Talley, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lois Talley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lois Talley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lois Talley works at Hendricks Neurology in Danville, IN. View the full address on Lois Talley’s profile.

    Lois Talley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lois Talley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lois Talley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lois Talley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

