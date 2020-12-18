See All Counselors in Centennial, CO
Lon Kopit, PSY

Counseling
2.2 (22)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Lon Kopit, PSY is a Counselor in Centennial, CO. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    7940 S University Blvd Ste 210, Centennial, CO 80122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 770-1700
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Dec 18, 2020
    Has been the therapist for a family member for many years and I cannot tell you how much he truly cares about the children. Many therapist seem to be easily swayed by one parent or another, but he has his focus on the children and what they are going thru. He listens, earns their trust, is compassionate and through in his evaluations. I have taken this family member to several different therapist and he is the only one who truly cares about the child. I don't normally leave reviews but am aware of one person who is putting "many" bad reviews that are untrue. Sad what some adults will do when they don't get what they want. This person should be happy his child has someone he trusts and is willing to confide in.
    CLS — Dec 18, 2020
    About Lon Kopit, PSY

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669557807
