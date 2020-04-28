See All Nurse Practitioners in Philadelphia, PA
Lori Albright, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Lori Albright, CRNP

Lori Albright, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. 

Lori Albright works at Southeastern Executive Health in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lori Albright's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southeastern Executive Health LLC
    1845 Walnut St Ste 1540, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 361-1001
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

ADHD and-or ADD
    Apr 28, 2020
    Lori Albright is an amazing practitioner! It can be incredibly challenging to find a psychiatrist or psychiatric nurse practitioner that can effectively help someone get better through care and medication management. Lori's compassionate touch and immense experience with trauma, mental health, and substance use has helped many of my clients bounce back, heal, and recover. She has a wealth of knowledge on psychopharmacology and a comprehensive approach to treat her clients that is hard to match. Lori is rooted in integrity and is well known in the field for ability to effectively treat complex and comorbid issues where others have failed. Lori Albright & Southeastern Executive Health is my go to when I have a client, family member, or friend in need.
    Frank L — Apr 28, 2020
    About Lori Albright, CRNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1528309648
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lori Albright, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lori Albright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lori Albright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lori Albright works at Southeastern Executive Health in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Lori Albright’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Lori Albright. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Albright.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lori Albright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lori Albright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

