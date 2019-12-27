Lori Burke, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lori Burke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lori Burke, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lori Burke, FNP
Lori Burke, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Lori Burke works at
Lori Burke's Office Locations
Archwell Health Papago center4420 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85008 Directions
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome and amazing!!
About Lori Burke, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1699975508
Frequently Asked Questions
Lori Burke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lori Burke accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lori Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Lori Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Burke.
