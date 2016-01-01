See All Family Doctors in Fargo, ND
Lori Schmidt, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Lori Schmidt, APRN

Family Medicine
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lori Schmidt, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fargo, ND. 

Lori Schmidt works at Essentia Health-Fargo Family Clinic in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Fargo Family Clinic
    1711 Gold Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lori Schmidt?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lori Schmidt, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Lori Schmidt, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lori Schmidt to family and friends

    Lori Schmidt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lori Schmidt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lori Schmidt, APRN.

    About Lori Schmidt, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1558440040
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Deer River

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lori Schmidt, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lori Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lori Schmidt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Lori Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lori Schmidt works at Essentia Health-Fargo Family Clinic in Fargo, ND. View the full address on Lori Schmidt’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Lori Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Schmidt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lori Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lori Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.