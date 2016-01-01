Lori Walker, CDE is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lori Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lori Walker, CDE
Overview
Lori Walker, CDE is a Dietitian in Long Beach, CA.
Lori Walker works at
Locations
-
1
Randall Nguyen M D2925 Palo Verde Ave, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (562) 354-0037
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lori Walker?
About Lori Walker, CDE
- Dietetics
- English
- 1407140429
Frequently Asked Questions
Lori Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lori Walker works at
Lori Walker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Walker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lori Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lori Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.