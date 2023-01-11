Dr. Houston accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lorie Houston, DC
Overview
Dr. Lorie Houston, DC is a Chiropractor in Mechanicsville, VA.
Dr. Houston works at
Locations
Houston Chiropractic LLC7468 Lee Davis Rd Ste 1, Mechanicsville, VA 23111 Directions (804) 840-8274
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Houston is the only chiropractor I trust. I've been seeing her for over 5 years and I recommend everyone to her. I have EDS and this woman is the reason I'm still around. She listens and lets you listen to your own body. I have an enormous amount of respect for her.
About Dr. Lorie Houston, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Houston. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houston.
