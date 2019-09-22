Lorraine Farkas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lorraine Farkas, NP
Lorraine Farkas, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Luis Obispo, CA.
FCPP-Central Coast Women's Health35 Casa St Ste 220, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 595-1808
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I think Lorraine is great friendly professional and caring .
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1164401154
Lorraine Farkas accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lorraine Farkas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Lorraine Farkas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lorraine Farkas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lorraine Farkas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lorraine Farkas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.