Dr. Louis Beato, DC
Overview
Dr. Louis Beato, DC is a Chiropractor in Trenton, NJ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2312 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd Ste 108, Trenton, NJ 08619 Directions (609) 586-1500
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Today was my first visit to Dr. Beato. His front desk staff were very friendly. Didn't have to make an apt. and when I arrived, completed the questionnaire, and within 5 mins. was seen by Dr. Beato. He listened to my complaints, started with the treatment, and was very professional. Would definitely recommend his practice to others.
About Dr. Louis Beato, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1992843221
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Beato. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beato.
