Dr. Catapano accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Louis Catapano, DC
Overview
Dr. Louis Catapano, DC is a Chiropractor in Rochester, NY.
Dr. Catapano works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Brighton Campus Chiropractors LLC2024 W Henrietta Rd Ste 5B, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 272-7340
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Catapano?
Wonderful chiropractor he actually cares and has so much compassion. The office was great and everyone is super friendly. Best chiropractor in ROCHESTER hands down helped me get rid of arm and shoulder pain.
About Dr. Louis Catapano, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1225007248
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Catapano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Catapano works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Catapano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Catapano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Catapano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Catapano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.