Psychology
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Louis Laporta Jr, PSY is a Psychologist in Spring Hill, FL. 

Louis Laporta Jr works at Dr Louis Laporta LLC in Spring Hill, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Louis Laporta LLC
    18920 Us Highway 41, Spring Hill, FL 34610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 836-0943

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Mental Disorders Related to Alzheimers Chevron Icon
Mental Disorders Related to Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Louis Laporta Jr, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609986900
    NPI Number
