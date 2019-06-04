Louis Laporta Jr, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Louis Laporta Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Louis Laporta Jr, PSY is a Psychologist in Spring Hill, FL.
Dr Louis Laporta LLC18920 Us Highway 41, Spring Hill, FL 34610 Directions (727) 836-0943
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Dr. Laporta strives with great success to ensure the privacy of his patients and shows respect for his patient’s valuable time. Rarely have I had to sit in his waiting room for more than 2 minutes and never has there been another patient present while waiting for my appointment. The positive energy, warm and cozy atmosphere at the Laporta Center is exactly what a person, like myself needed in an office. I am not just “a number to meet a daily quota” set up by a large company, like at the other offices I have been to in the county. Dr. Laporta is honest and forthright but does so with such a gentle kindness and incredible consideration, that you actually want to share with him the darkest, most difficult times you suffer. I always walk out of his office feeling better than I did when I entered!
- Psychology
- English
Louis Laporta Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Louis Laporta Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Louis Laporta Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Louis Laporta Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Louis Laporta Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Louis Laporta Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.