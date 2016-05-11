See All Psychologists in Verona, NJ
Dr. Louis Richmond, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Louis Richmond, PHD

Psychology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Louis Richmond, PHD is a Psychologist in Verona, NJ. 

Dr. Richmond works at Lauren Westwood Lcsw LLC in Verona, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Eileen Farrell, PHD
Dr. Eileen Farrell, PHD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Pei-Chen Hsu, PHD
Dr. Pei-Chen Hsu, PHD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lauren Westwood Lcsw LLC
    450 Bloomfield Ave Ste 201, Verona, NJ 07044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 857-3113
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Richmond?

    May 11, 2016
    Dr Lou Richmond is a very knowledgable psychothetapist, with razor sharp intuition, compasstion, and sn understanding of correct treatment strategies. I have grown and healed under his care for the last 2 years; I now have new coping skills and have addressed childhood trauamas that were holding me back from living a full and hsppy know. Self knowledge is the key! Dr Louis Richmond is highly recommended!
    Brianna Bates in Verona, NJ — May 11, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Louis Richmond, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Louis Richmond, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Richmond to family and friends

    Dr. Richmond's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Richmond

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Louis Richmond, PHD.

    About Dr. Louis Richmond, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467549717
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richmond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Richmond works at Lauren Westwood Lcsw LLC in Verona, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Richmond’s profile.

    Dr. Richmond has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richmond.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richmond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richmond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Louis Richmond, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.