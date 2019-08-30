Louis Vella is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Louis Vella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Louis Vella
Overview
Louis Vella is a Chiropractor in Astoria, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2176 Steinway St, Astoria, NY 11105 Directions (718) 726-5454
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Since I live in the neighborhood I know Luis Vella and I trust him with my life. He has help me not only with body pains and aches but he guided me trough my recovery from cancer. He helped me when I got shingles, he helps with every cold I got. I mean the list list is endless because I come to him with all my health issues and now at the age of 65 I have plenty. I would recommend him to anybody who wants to get better quality of life and understand how the body works.
About Louis Vella
- Chiropractic
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
