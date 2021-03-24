See All Chiropractors in Arlington, VA
Dr. Louis Ziegler, DC

Chiropractic
4.9 (59)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Louis Ziegler, DC is a Chiropractor in Arlington, VA. 

Dr. Ziegler works at Advanced Health Center in Arlington, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Health Center
    46 S Glebe Rd Ste 100, Arlington, VA 22204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 521-0644
    Monday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Virginia Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
Acute Stroke Therapy With Tissue Plasminogen Activator
Back Injuries
Acupuncture
Acute Stroke Therapy With Tissue Plasminogen Activator
Back Injuries

Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Therapy With Tissue Plasminogen Activator Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Louis Ziegler, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043301922
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louis Ziegler, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ziegler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ziegler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ziegler works at Advanced Health Center in Arlington, VA. View the full address on Dr. Ziegler’s profile.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Ziegler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ziegler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ziegler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ziegler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

