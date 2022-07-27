Lovelyn Bialose, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lovelyn Bialose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lovelyn Bialose, MSN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lovelyn Bialose, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Washington, DC.
Lovelyn Bialose works at
Locations
-
1
Concept Medical Wellness Center DC/MD1331 H St NW Ste 200, Washington, DC 20005 Directions (202) 601-0801Monday10:00am - 6:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday10:00am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Lovelyn Bialose9831 Greenbelt Rd, Lanham, MD 20706 Directions (301) 552-4444Monday4:00pm - 7:00pmTuesday4:00pm - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday4:00pm - 7:00pmFriday4:00pm - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday10:00am - 2:00pm
-
3
Stepping Stones Behavioral Health LLC9801 Greenbelt Rd Ste 318, Lanham, MD 20706 Directions (301) 552-4444Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:30am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:30pmSaturday10:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lovelyn Bialose?
Ms. Bialose is very concerning with making sure care is not only a positive medical progress but also that you take time out for self care. She not only care when you are in the office but outside the office. I love to pick her knowledgeable mind and she doesn't mind guiding me when needed. One of my best doctors!
About Lovelyn Bialose, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Afrikaans, French Creole, Hausa, Igbo, Spanish and Swahili
- 1467851899
Education & Certifications
- George Mason University--Bachelor Of Science In Pre-Medicine Studies
Frequently Asked Questions
Lovelyn Bialose has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lovelyn Bialose accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lovelyn Bialose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lovelyn Bialose works at
Lovelyn Bialose speaks Afrikaans, French Creole, Hausa, Igbo, Spanish and Swahili.
72 patients have reviewed Lovelyn Bialose. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lovelyn Bialose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lovelyn Bialose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lovelyn Bialose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.