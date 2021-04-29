See All Nurse Practitioners in Marlton, NJ
Lucyna Cozac, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.3 (6)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Lucyna Cozac, APN

Lucyna Cozac, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Marlton, NJ. 

Lucyna Cozac works at Advanced medical Care Center in Marlton, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital.

Lucyna Cozac's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced medical Care Center
    901 Route 73 N Ste C, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 581-9711
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Lucyna Cozac, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700273505
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lucyna Cozac has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Lucyna Cozac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lucyna Cozac works at Advanced medical Care Center in Marlton, NJ. View the full address on Lucyna Cozac’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Lucyna Cozac. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lucyna Cozac.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lucyna Cozac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lucyna Cozac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

