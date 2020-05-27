See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Nashville, TN
Luisa Leal, APRN

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Luisa Leal, APRN is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Nashville, TN. 

Luisa Leal works at New Horizon Diabetes Clinic in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New Horizon Diabetes Clinic
    390 Harding Pl Ste 102, Nashville, TN 37211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Hyperlipidemia
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Hyperlipidemia

Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 27, 2020
    Dr Leal is AMAZING! I have been under a drs care for at least 10 years and this is the first time that I have EVER had a normal A1C. She's encouraging and out of all the drs I have, this is the only one I don't mind visiting. The changes she has implemented has not only helped me to lose weight, but I also have reduced the amount of insulin I take by 90 units in the 6 months that I have been a patient of hers.
    Juanita Mitchell — May 27, 2020
    About Luisa Leal, APRN

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1720325830
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Phoenix
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Luisa Leal, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Luisa Leal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Luisa Leal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Luisa Leal works at New Horizon Diabetes Clinic in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Luisa Leal’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Luisa Leal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Luisa Leal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Luisa Leal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Luisa Leal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

