Luisa Leal, APRN
Offers telehealth
Luisa Leal, APRN is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Nashville, TN.
Luisa Leal works at
New Horizon Diabetes Clinic390 Harding Pl Ste 102, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Cigna
- Humana
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Leal is AMAZING! I have been under a drs care for at least 10 years and this is the first time that I have EVER had a normal A1C. She's encouraging and out of all the drs I have, this is the only one I don't mind visiting. The changes she has implemented has not only helped me to lose weight, but I also have reduced the amount of insulin I take by 90 units in the 6 months that I have been a patient of hers.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1720325830
- University of Phoenix
