See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Sacramento, CA
Lyle Molina, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Lyle Molina, NP

Geriatric Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Lyle Molina, NP

Lyle Molina, NP is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. 

Lyle Molina works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lyle Molina's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St # 66, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lyle Molina?

    Photo: Lyle Molina, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Lyle Molina, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lyle Molina to family and friends

    Lyle Molina's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lyle Molina

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lyle Molina, NP.

    About Lyle Molina, NP

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1649687435
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lyle Molina, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lyle Molina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lyle Molina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lyle Molina works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Lyle Molina’s profile.

    Lyle Molina has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lyle Molina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lyle Molina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lyle Molina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.