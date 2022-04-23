See All Counselors in Marlton, NJ
Lynette Albanese, LPC

Counseling
3.8 (16)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Lynette Albanese, LPC is a Counselor in Marlton, NJ. 

Lynette Albanese works at Center for Family Guidance PC in Marlton, NJ.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Family Guidance PC
    765 Route 70 E Bldg A, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 983-3900
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Cigna
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 23, 2022
    I have been working with Lynette for almost 3 years and she has helped me tremendously. I have seen many different therapists and counselors in the past and none of them have helped me like she has. She is approachable, compassionate, and a great listener. She has always validated my feelings and experiences while offering different perspectives and ideas on how to overcome difficult situations.
    About Lynette Albanese, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982906848
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lynette Albanese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lynette Albanese works at Center for Family Guidance PC in Marlton, NJ. View the full address on Lynette Albanese’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Lynette Albanese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynette Albanese.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynette Albanese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynette Albanese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

