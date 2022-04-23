Lynette Albanese accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lynette Albanese, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lynette Albanese, LPC is a Counselor in Marlton, NJ.
Lynette Albanese works at
Locations
Center for Family Guidance PC765 Route 70 E Bldg A, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 983-3900
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been working with Lynette for almost 3 years and she has helped me tremendously. I have seen many different therapists and counselors in the past and none of them have helped me like she has. She is approachable, compassionate, and a great listener. She has always validated my feelings and experiences while offering different perspectives and ideas on how to overcome difficult situations.
About Lynette Albanese, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1982906848
Lynette Albanese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Lynette Albanese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynette Albanese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynette Albanese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynette Albanese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.