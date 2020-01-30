See All Family Doctors in Birmingham, AL
Lynn Maiden, NP

Family Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Lynn Maiden, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. 

Lynn Maiden works at Brookwood Baptist Health Primary Care - The Narrows in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brookwood Baptist Health Primary Care - The Narrows
    13521 Old Highway 280, Birmingham, AL 35242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 408-4349
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 30, 2020
    Lynn is an outstanding Nurse Practitioner! She is very attentive to her patients' needs, and listens very patiently and genuinely to their medical history and diagnoses. She is also very thorough in covering needed blood lab orders, tests and treatments, re-checks, as well as follow-up visits. I highly recommend this Practice!
    Kimberly Johnson — Jan 30, 2020
    About Lynn Maiden, NP

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1528025111
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lynn Maiden, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lynn Maiden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lynn Maiden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lynn Maiden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lynn Maiden works at Brookwood Baptist Health Primary Care - The Narrows in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Lynn Maiden’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Lynn Maiden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynn Maiden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynn Maiden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynn Maiden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

