Lynn Nelson, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Lynn Nelson, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Lynn Nelson, LMHC is a Counselor in Saint Petersburg, FL.
Lynn Nelson works at
The Holistic Mental Health Clinic6161 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N Ste 204, Saint Petersburg, FL 33703 Directions (727) 520-9447Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Lynn helped to make turbulent 2020 manageable. In fact, she provided perspective that brought much needed positivity. She uses a holistic and personalized approach that provides tools to help manage loss and adversity, as well as moving forward. I highly recommend her and her practice!
- University of South Florida
Lynn Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Lynn Nelson works at
15 patients have reviewed Lynn Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
