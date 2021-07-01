See All Nurse Practitioners in Flint, MI
Lynn Penfold, NPC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Lynn Penfold, NPC

Lynn Penfold, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Flint, MI. 

Lynn Penfold works at HAMILTON COMMUNITY HEALTH NETWORK in Flint, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lynn Penfold's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hamilton Community Health Network
    5710 Clio Rd, Flint, MI 48504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 787-4445
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Lynn Penfold, NPC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912276502
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lynn Penfold has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Lynn Penfold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lynn Penfold works at HAMILTON COMMUNITY HEALTH NETWORK in Flint, MI. View the full address on Lynn Penfold’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Lynn Penfold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynn Penfold.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynn Penfold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynn Penfold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

