Lynn Penfold has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lynn Penfold, NPC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lynn Penfold, NPC
Lynn Penfold, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Flint, MI.
Lynn Penfold works at
Lynn Penfold's Office Locations
-
1
Hamilton Community Health Network5710 Clio Rd, Flint, MI 48504 Directions (810) 787-4445
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lynn Penfold?
Everytime I go to see Dr. Penfold, I am satisfied, with my results, she is caring, she ask questions, and she makes sure that I follow thru and she follows thru on her word.
About Lynn Penfold, NPC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912276502
Frequently Asked Questions
Lynn Penfold accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lynn Penfold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lynn Penfold works at
2 patients have reviewed Lynn Penfold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynn Penfold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynn Penfold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynn Penfold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.