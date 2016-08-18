See All Family Doctors in Phoenixville, PA
Dr. Lynn Shay, DNP

Family Medicine
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lynn Shay, DNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenixville, PA. 

Dr. Shay works at Steiner Medical Therapeutic Ctr in Phoenixville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steiner Medical Therapeutic Ctr
    1220 Valley Forge Rd Ste 3536, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 933-1688

Abdominal Disorders
Arthritis
Diabetes
Abdominal Disorders
Arthritis
Diabetes

Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Lynn Shay, DNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023146693
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Excelsior University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lynn Shay, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shay works at Steiner Medical Therapeutic Ctr in Phoenixville, PA. View the full address on Dr. Shay’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

