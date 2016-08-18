Dr. Lynn Shay, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Shay, DNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lynn Shay, DNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenixville, PA.
Dr. Shay works at
Locations
Steiner Medical Therapeutic Ctr1220 Valley Forge Rd Ste 3536, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Directions (610) 933-1688
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lynn Shay, DNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1023146693
Education & Certifications
- Excelsior University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shay accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shay works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.