Lynne Jones, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Lynne Jones, FNP-C

Lynne Jones, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. 

Lynne Jones works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lynne Jones' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine -- St. Joseph's
    500 W Thomas Rd Ste 900A, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 19, 2021
    Very attentive and I was not complient and she made it easy to do what I needed to do in baby steps. So far it's working and I am seeking better.
    Patricia S Brooks — Jun 19, 2021
    About Lynne Jones, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1821303025
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

