Lynnetta Loveland, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Offers telehealth

Lynnetta Loveland, PMHNP-BC

Lynnetta Loveland, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN. 

Lynnetta Loveland works at The Damien Center, Indianapolis, IN in Indianapolis, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lynnetta Loveland's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lynnetta Loveland
    26 N Arsenal Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 423-0130
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clark Memorial Health
  • Columbus Regional Hospital
  • Henry Community Health

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 15, 2022
    Nita Loveland I'd the most caring, compassionate Doctor I have ever met, she listens to her patients and don't just give them a pill
    Christopher Tweedy — May 15, 2022
    About Lynnetta Loveland, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1598163602
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY-PURDUE UNIVERSITY / INDIANAPOLIS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lynnetta Loveland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lynnetta Loveland works at The Damien Center, Indianapolis, IN in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Lynnetta Loveland’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Lynnetta Loveland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynnetta Loveland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynnetta Loveland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynnetta Loveland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

