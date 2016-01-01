Lynsey Johnson is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lynsey Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lynsey Johnson
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lynsey Johnson
Lynsey Johnson is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Augusta University - Augusta, GA.
Lynsey Johnson works at
Lynsey Johnson's Office Locations
Lynsey Amanda Johnson4600 Touchton Rd E, Jacksonville, FL 32246 Directions (904) 586-1964
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Direct Primary Care (DPC)
Ratings & Reviews
About Lynsey Johnson
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1881839116
Education & Certifications
- Augusta University - Augusta, GA
- Georgia Southern University-Bachelor Of Science In Biology
Frequently Asked Questions
Lynsey Johnson works at
