Lyudmila Schowgurow, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Lyudmila Schowgurow, APN

Lyudmila Schowgurow, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Moorestown, NJ. 

Lyudmila Schowgurow works at Virtua Primary Care - Mount Laurel in Moorestown, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lyudmila Schowgurow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virtua Primary Care - Moorestown at Young Avenue
    401 Young Ave Ste 260, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 291-8756

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 19, 2020
She is the best! She is very thorough and concerned about your health. I am so happy to have found NP Lyudmila. She treated my son and he is so happy that she found the problem with his knee. I hope she never leaves.
Lindsey — Nov 19, 2020
About Lyudmila Schowgurow, APN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1588173405
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Virtua Mount Holly Hospital

