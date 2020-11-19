Lyudmila Schowgurow, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lyudmila Schowgurow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lyudmila Schowgurow, APN
Overview of Lyudmila Schowgurow, APN
Lyudmila Schowgurow, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Moorestown, NJ.
Lyudmila Schowgurow works at
Lyudmila Schowgurow's Office Locations
-
1
Virtua Primary Care - Moorestown at Young Avenue401 Young Ave Ste 260, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (856) 291-8756
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lyudmila Schowgurow?
She is the best! She is very thorough and concerned about your health. I am so happy to have found NP Lyudmila. She treated my son and he is so happy that she found the problem with his knee. I hope she never leaves.
About Lyudmila Schowgurow, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1588173405
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Lyudmila Schowgurow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lyudmila Schowgurow using Healthline FindCare.
Lyudmila Schowgurow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lyudmila Schowgurow works at
2 patients have reviewed Lyudmila Schowgurow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lyudmila Schowgurow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lyudmila Schowgurow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lyudmila Schowgurow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.