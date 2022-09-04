See All Cardiologists in Denver, CO
Maggie Bast, FNP-C

Cardiology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Maggie Bast, FNP-C

Maggie Bast, FNP-C is a Cardiology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine - Colorado Springs and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.

Maggie Bast works at Denver Heart Rose Medical Center in Denver, CO with other offices in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Maggie Bast's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Denver Heart Rose Medical Center
    4545 E 9th Ave Ste 670, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0773
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Denver Heart - Swedish Medical
    499 E Hampden Ave Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0774
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Maggie Bast, FNP-C

    • Cardiology
    • English
    • 1124407457
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado School of Medicine - Colorado Springs
