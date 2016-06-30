See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bullhead City, AZ
Manila Bobba, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Manila Bobba, PA-C

Internal Medicine
2.6 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Manila Bobba, PA-C

Manila Bobba, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. 

Manila Bobba works at Desert Palms Medical Associates in Bullhead City, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Manila Bobba's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Palms Medical Associates Inc.
    3015 Highway 95 Ste 105, Bullhead City, AZ 86442 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 763-2001
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Manila Bobba?

    Jun 30, 2016
    Every time I have had an appointment with her, I feel like her full attention is to myself, or my husband and takes time to answer every question we ask regarding our health and medical questions. She is a very very pleasing person and makes us feel comfortable.
    zona sanders in Bullhead City, AZ — Jun 30, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Manila Bobba, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Manila Bobba, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Manila Bobba to family and friends

    Manila Bobba's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Manila Bobba

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Manila Bobba, PA-C.

    About Manila Bobba, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144552431
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Manila Bobba, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Manila Bobba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Manila Bobba has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Manila Bobba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Manila Bobba works at Desert Palms Medical Associates in Bullhead City, AZ. View the full address on Manila Bobba’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Manila Bobba. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Manila Bobba.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Manila Bobba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Manila Bobba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Manila Bobba, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.