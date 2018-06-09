See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Manish Patel, OD

Optometry
3.9 (15)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Manish Patel, OD

Dr. Manish Patel, OD is an Optometrist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New England College of Optometry.

Dr. Patel works at Myeyedr. in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Myeyedr.
    13760 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 102, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 379-9068
  2. 2
    10915 Baymeadows Rd Ste 110, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Eye Diseases
Astigmatism
Diabetic Eye Disease
Allergic Eye Diseases
Astigmatism
Diabetic Eye Disease

Allergic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Rigid Gas Permeable Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Thyroid Eye Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Davis Vision
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Spectera
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Manish Patel, OD

    • Optometry
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1437121001
    Education & Certifications

    • New England College of Optometry
    • Brock University, St. Catherines, Ontario Canada
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manish Patel, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

