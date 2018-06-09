Dr. Manish Patel, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manish Patel, OD is an Optometrist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New England College of Optometry.
Myeyedr.13760 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 102, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 379-9068
- 2 10915 Baymeadows Rd Ste 110, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Spectera
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Dr. Patel is very personable and very thorough. He’s the first optometrist I’ve been to who thoroughly explains eye conditions to you as well as the test results of necessary tests. You never have to wait when you arrive for your scheduled appointment. I would highly recommend him.
- Optometry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1437121001
- New England College of Optometry
- Brock University, St. Catherines, Ontario Canada
