Manuel Alvarez, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Manuel Alvarez, PA is a Psychologist in Miami, FL.
Locations
- 1 7700 N Kendall Dr Ste 512, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 274-2403
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alvarez is the best therapist I have ever seen. He listens, he gives very insightful and informative feedback while letting you figure out how to improve your situation. He is kind and calm and so extremely knowledgeable about how to help. His office staff is efficient and always pleasant and helpful. I honestly don’t think I would be as healthy as I am without his continued help over the years.
About Manuel Alvarez, PA
- Psychology
- English
