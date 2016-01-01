See All Family Doctors in Santa Ana, CA
Manuel Medina III Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Manuel Medina III

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Manuel Medina III is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. 

Manuel Medina III works at San Antonio Medical Center in Santa Ana, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Samantha Von Ins, MD
Dr. Samantha Von Ins, MD
4.5 (15)
View Profile
Dr. Ramin Alizadeh, MD
Dr. Ramin Alizadeh, MD
4.3 (12)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    S.a. Medical Center Inc.
    610 W 17th St, Santa Ana, CA 92706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 541-4090

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Manuel Medina III?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Manuel Medina III
How would you rate your experience with Manuel Medina III?
  • Likelihood of recommending Manuel Medina III to family and friends

Manuel Medina III's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Manuel Medina III

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Manuel Medina III.

About Manuel Medina III

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1952498867
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Manuel Medina III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Manuel Medina III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Manuel Medina III works at San Antonio Medical Center in Santa Ana, CA. View the full address on Manuel Medina III’s profile.

Manuel Medina III has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Manuel Medina III.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Manuel Medina III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Manuel Medina III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Manuel Medina III?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.