Manuel Medina III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Manuel Medina III
Manuel Medina III is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA.
S.a. Medical Center Inc.610 W 17th St, Santa Ana, CA 92706 Directions (714) 541-4090
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1952498867
Manuel Medina III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Manuel Medina III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Manuel Medina III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.