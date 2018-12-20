Dr. Dillworth accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marc Dillworth, PHD
Dr. Marc Dillworth, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Bradenton, FL.
- 1 3711 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton, FL 34210 Directions (941) 755-8887
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
I started phone sessions with Dr Dillworth 5 yrs ago, I realized after my mother died in 2011 that I never dealt with the verbal and emotional abuse my father did to me I also couldn’t cope with my mothers death, without Dr. Dillworth I wouldn’t have been able to heal from what my father did to me. I have had therapy before, but I always felt depressed after sessions I don’t feel that way with Dr. Dillworth I would recommend him to anyone who needs therapy.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Dr. Dillworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dillworth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dillworth.
