Dr. Marc Mann, PHD
Overview
Dr. Marc Mann, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Granby, CT.
Dr. Mann works at
Locations
Granby18 E Granby Rd, Granby, CT 06035 Directions (860) 329-6357Tuesday9:00am - 2:30pm
Avon100 Simsbury Rd Ste 206, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 329-6357Monday9:00am - 2:30pm
Litchfield Hills Family Medicine LLC434 PROSPECT ST, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 329-6357Wednesday9:30am - 2:30pmThursday9:30am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
The best therapist no pshyco double talk.you need someone to talk to to help you see dr.mann
About Dr. Marc Mann, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1457640021
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.