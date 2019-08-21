Dr. Marc Orner, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Orner, PHD
Overview
Dr. Marc Orner, PHD is a Counselor in Abilene, TX.
Dr. Orner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Abilene Professional Center3444 N 1st St Ste 401, Abilene, TX 79603 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Orner?
Our
About Dr. Marc Orner, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1427003912
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orner works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Orner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.